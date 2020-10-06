TBI makes addition to most wanted list

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Charles Vincent Willoughby to its most wanted list.
Willoughby is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and TBI on numerous charges, including Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Reckless Endangerment.
Willoughby should be considered dangerous. There’s a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245 with information concerning his whereabouts.