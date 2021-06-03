TBI issues silver alert for Tullahoma man

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in locating Mr. Charles Martin.
Mr. Martin was last seen on May 27th, 2021 at his home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Martin is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have left the home sometime that day or the day after in a white 2014 Ford Escape.
Mr. Martin suffers from dementia and may be very confused about where he is or may be heading.
Please contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530 or your local authorities if you have any information concerning his whereabouts.