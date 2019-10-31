TBI issues most-wanted alert

The TBI has issued a most-wanted alert for Douglas Cody Gass.
He was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list Tuesday and is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, felony evading, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and reckless endangerment.
Gass is 23 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’7″, and weighs 140 lbs.
If you know where Douglas Cody Gass might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or (423) 698-2525.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.