Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

TBI issues most-wanted alert

The TBI has issued a most-wanted alert for Douglas Cody Gass. 

He was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list Tuesday and is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, felony evading, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and reckless endangerment.

Daniel Cody Gass

Gass is 23 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’7″, and weighs 140 lbs.

If you know where Douglas Cody Gass might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or (423) 698-2525.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Josh Peterson