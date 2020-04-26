TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Tullahoma

At the request of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in Tullahoma.
Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 7:30 PM, when officers from the Tullahoma Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in a vehicle, involving a man and his girlfriend. When officers arrived, they attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it fled, and the officers terminated their pursuit. A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle and, again, attempted to pull it over in the area of West Waggoner Street and South Jackson Street. For reasons still under investigation, however, the situation escalated and resulted in at least one Tullahoma officer firing his service weapon at the vehicle, striking the man inside, who continued to drive into neighboring Franklin County. Once he stopped, medics transported him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.
TBI Special Agents continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration.
