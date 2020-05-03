TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Moore County

At the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Moore County.
Preliminary information indicates that at around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a suicidal person at a residence on Powell Hollow Road. The investigation at this stage reveals that when deputies arrived, a male from the home, identified as James Stanley Radzvilowicz (DOB 11/16/1964), fired at the deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking the man. The subject was transported by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
TBI Special Agents continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.