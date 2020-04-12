TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI Agents continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night involving the Winchester Police Department.
Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 10:00 PM at a business in the 800 block of South College Street, where officers were responding to a call of a reported domestic disturbance. Officers were reportedly able to identify and detain the offender quickly, but soon encountered a man, identified as Kenneth Jeremy Blair (age 36), who was seated in a vehicle in the parking lot and observed racking a pistol. Blair reportedly attempted to flee in the vehicle and struck another vehicle in the parking lot and a porch post of the business. Blair then reportedly fled on foot, resulting in a pursuit. At one point, a physical altercation occurred between law enforcement and Blair, during which Blair gained control of an officer’s stun gun, which he subsequently used on an officer. At that point, an officer subsequently fired his service weapon, striking Blair, who subsequently died from his injuries. No law enforcement officers suffered critical injuries in the incident.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team also responded to assist following Thursday night’s incident.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents, work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.