TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Coffee County

At the request of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Coffee County.
Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 3:00 PM, when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to a crash along I-24 West in Coffee County. Upon arrival, the trooper observed a car in the median, near mile marker 120. While the trooper was working the crash, the driver walked over to the car and retrieved a gun. For reasons still under investigation, the man fired the weapon, resulting in the trooper returning fire. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper was not injured.
TBI Special Agents continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.
