TBI, Franklin County authorities make drug arrest in Belvidere

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials, in conjunction with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI, executed a search warrant at 489 Benson Ln. in Belvidere that resulted in two arrests and confiscation of multiple weapons and drugs.
Law enforcement discovered approximately 14.2 ounces of what is believed to be methamphetamine, various pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Law enforcement also recovered several firearms from the scene.
Arrested were Eric Douglas Maxwell – charged with manufacture, sell of schedule II, possession of schedule I substance, simple possession / casual exchange of schedule IV and simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carry or possession of a weapon.
Also arrested was April Danielle Shields, of Huntland – charged with possession of schedule I substance.