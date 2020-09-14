TBI: Dorsey executed hostage in front of wife

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday released the names of the deceased from Sunday’s path of destruction left by Dangelo Dorsey.
Deceased are Darcey Johnson, age 28, who was shot and killed by Dorsey inside the Dodge Charger the men were traveling in Sunday morning.
Also shot and killed was hostage Phillip Jordan Stevens, age 23.
TBI has clarified some facts surrounding the timeline of Sunday’s events. Following the shooting inside of his vehicle, Dorsey exited and carjacked a nearby vehicle.
Dorsey then approached a nearby truck and, during an exchange with the driver, shot that driver in the face. At this point, Dorsey approached another driver and shot her through the car’s window when she attempted to drive away, striking her in the hand.
At this point, Dorsey drove away and later rear-ended a Ford Mustang driven by Stevens and his wife.
Believing it was a fender bender, Stevens and his wife stopped, at which point Dorsey took them hostage at gunpoint.
Dorsey forced the hostages to drive him to their home in Morrison. When they arrived, it appears Dorsey took two additional firearms from the home, swapped vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4 and forced the couple to accompany him. At some point Dorsey separated them and executed Jordan Stevens in the view of his wife. He then forced Stevens’ wife back into a Rav4 and returned to the interstate. He later dumped Stevens’ body in Coffee County.
A high speed chase later ensued, Dorsey crashed the Rav4 with the female hostage in the vehicle. Following the crash, Dorsey shot and killed himself.
Jordan Stevens was a 2015 graduate of Warren County High School. Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe for the family. Click here to contribute. Reports are that the female hostage, Aileen Stevens, is pregnant.
TBI asks that if anyone in the public has information, pictures, video, or details that might help in this case, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. (Top photo is Phillip Jordan Stevens and wife Aileen. )