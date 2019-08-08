TBI alert for escaped prisoner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Statewide Tennessee Blue Alert for Curtis Ray Watson. Watson is listed as a person of interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee on August 7th, 2019
and is an escapee from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous. If you have any information concerning Watson, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $32,500 reward has been offered. Watson is a person of interest in the homicide in two correctional officers.