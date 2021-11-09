Franklin County authorities investigating Estill Springs theft

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred Monday, November 8th, at 2036 Cinder Path Road Estill Springs, TN.
The report filed states that person(s) unknown entered the garage of the residence and took the following items:
PSE Vision Compound Bow with black case;
3 pin sight;
Thumbhole camo release;
12 arrows3;
Rage broadheads;
3 Crimson Talon blade broadheads;
Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigator Nick Watson at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123. Watch a video of the alleged theft on Facebook by clicking here.