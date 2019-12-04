TBI adds juvenile escapee to most wanted list

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added 17-year old Brandon Caruthers to its most wanted list.
Caruthers is a black male, standing 5’10” and weighing 180 pounds.
Caruthers is wanted by TBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department regarding a Davidson County General Sessions Criminal Warrant charging him with escape. Caruthers is one of four individuals who escaped from downtown Nashville juvenile detention facility back on November 30. He should be considered dangerous.
A reward of $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have information regarding Caruthers’ whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.