Taylor Rayfield Recognized as Motlow Foundation 2021 One to Watch Young Alumni

The Motlow College Foundation honored Tennessee Department of Education State Coordinator of Family Resource Center’s Taylor Rayfield with its 2021 One to Watch Young Alumni Award on April 26.
“It is a humbling honor even to be considered a candidate, let alone an honoree for this recognition. I am a proud alumnus of this quality educational institution!” exclaimed Rayfield. “Motlow celebrates a half-century in student-centered education that serves as the integral foundation for its students to excel in whatever pathway they choose.”
Rayfield, a Manchester resident, graduated from Motlow State in 2014 with an associate degree in Business Education. He continued his education at Trevecca Nazarene University and completed a bachelor’s degree in Management and Human Relations in 2015. He will receive his master’s degree in education, with a focus in counseling, administration and supervision in May 2021 from Middle Tennessee State University.
He started his career as a student management coordinator for Coffee County Schools in 2014. Two years later, he became the coordinator of the Family Resource Center for Coffee County Schools and a coordinator for the Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization.
Rayfield is currently serving as State Coordinator of Family Resource Centers and has been in this role since 2020. He is responsible for providing guidance, leadership, and oversight to the 102 Family Resource Centers across Tennessee.
“Motlow State was critical in my success, serving as the strong foundational piece in ensuring a successful post-secondary achievement – ultimately being the best decision I could have ever made when choosing a post-secondary institution,” said Rayfield.” Motlow, its faculty and staff, and its student-focused philosophy positioned me to become a successful college graduate and laid the foundation for beginning my career.”
Some of Rayfield’s many accomplishments include designing and supervising a county-wide day of giving at the Coffee County Student Expo, participating in the #GetYourSelfieToSchool community summit, and presenting several conferences hosted by the Tennessee Department of Education and various other Tennessee education-related associations.
“I am a strong advocate for ensuring that access and equity are provided for all, and believe in the importance of healthy relationships, not only with students, families, and schools but also the community,” he said.
At Motlow, Rayfield is a future participant of the 2021 Strategic Planning Meeting. He has spoken with students majoring in education on the importance of their work and how much they are needed. He is also a graduate of Coffee County Leadership, past president and board of directors’ member of the Manchester Rotary Club, past ambassador for the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce; current member of Motlow’s strategic planning committee, advisory member for Coffee County Schools’ Career and Technical Education business programs, committee member and volunteer for Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization and the Dusty Elam Foundation.
“Taylor is inspiring! He elevates those around him to seek to be their best. It is amazing what he has already accomplished in his few years, and I can’t wait to see where his goals take him throughout his life,” said Lisa Myers, assistant vice president for Business and Finance.
“Motlow is like no other post-secondary institution. It stands poised as an innovative, diverse community college committed to providing educational equity, access, and opportunity for all,” Rayfield added.
The Motlow College Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting and advancing Motlow State Community College’s objectives to provide educational and career opportunities. The Foundation offers scholarships and financial assistance to deserving students, equipment and program enhancements to academic and athletic departments, and capital funding for new college facilities and upgrades. For more information about the Foundation, visit mscc.edu/give/foundation.html.
The Foundation’s mission is to connect private and corporate philanthropists with opportunities to support Motlow State and build relationships that make a difference in the lives of its students and community. The awards are usually presented in person at the Annual Motlow Gala in the spring, but it was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.
Tennessee’s Community Colleges is a system of 13 colleges offering a high-quality, affordable, convenient, and personal education to prepare students to achieve their educational and career goals in two years or less. The system offers associate degree and certificate programs, workforce development programs, and transfer pathways to four-year degrees. For more information, please visit us online at tbr.edu or visit Motlow at mscc.edu.