TAX TIPS: When to expect your tax refund

By Rosalyn Partin, H&R Block
IRS is currently accepting returns for processing. As in previous years, IRS says most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of IRS acceptance if the return is electronically filed with direct deposit of the refund.
Due to the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act, the IRS cannot issue refunds containing Earned Income Credit and Child Tax Credit before mid-February. The IRS expects most EITC/CTC related refunds for returns filed by February 15 to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or on debit cards by the first week of March, if they chose direct deposit and there are no other issues with their tax return.
Where’s My Refund? on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go mobile app remain the best way to check the status of a refund. Return status is usually available on the IRS website twenty-four hours after you electronically filed your tax return or 4 weeks after you’ve mailed a paper tax return.
Where’s My Refund and the IRS2Go app will be updated with projected deposit dates for most early EITC/CTC refund filers by February 22. So EITC/CTC filers will not see an update to their refund status for several days after Feb. 15.
Refund status is updated once per day, usually at night. There’s no need to check more often.
If you receive a letter from IRS regarding your current tax return, it is very important you respond to the letter quickly so your tax return isn’t held up in processing. If you need help understanding what you need to do, the tax professionals at H&R Block can help you respond to the letter.
