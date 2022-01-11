TAX TIPS – When Can I File My Return?

By Rosalyn Partin, H&R Block
If you have all your required tax documents, H&R Block is ready to prepare your 2021 tax return now! You must have your W-2 form and other required tax documents in order to file your return. IRS e-file Providers are prohibited from submitting electronic returns to the IRS prior to the receipt of all Forms W-2, W-2G, and 1099-R from the taxpayer. Your last paycheck stub is not guaranteed to be an accurate statement of your annual earnings, and it could be missing some information that you need to file a full tax return.
Each year, the IRS announces the first day to file taxes in early January. Typically, the official date when you can file taxes falls in mid to late January. However, if you have all your necessary documents and you are ready to file, H&R Block will prepare your return now and hold your prepared return to submit it to the IRS as soon as the agency begins accepting tax returns.
Why wait for your refund?
Use the following checklist for information you may need to file your 2021 tax return:
- A copy of your 2020 (and in some cases 2019) tax return
- Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for you, your spouse, and all dependents on the 2021 return
- W-2 forms from all employers in 2021. (Employers are required to send W-2s out by January 31.)
- 1099-G if you received any Unemployment in 2021. (In most cases, you will need to print this from your TN Unemployment account.)
- 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B from banks and investment companies
- 1099-SSA if you received any Social Security benefits in 2021
- 1099-R if you received a pension or withdrew any money from your IRA, 401k, or annuity
- Other documents and receipts for your 2021 income, including:
- Income and expense summary for small businesses, farms, rentals
- K-1s from partnerships, corporations, trusts, and estates
- 1095-A if you had health insurance through the federal marketplace during any part of 2021. (In most cases your 1095-A form is available in your online account with the Marketplace.)
- IRS Letter 6419 or verification from your IRS account or bank statements reporting the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments if you received Advance Child Tax Credit payments
- IRS Letter 6475 or verification from your IRS account or bank statement showing the amount received in your 3rd Economic Impact Payment
- Documents for deductions and credits such as:
- Form 1098 from your mortgage company
- Receipts from church and qualified charitable organizations reporting your charitable contributions
- Receipt from your child care provider reporting the amount paid for child and dependent care in 2021
- Form 1098-T from educational institutions showing tuition paid. (These forms are usually posted online in the student’s account with the educational institution.)
