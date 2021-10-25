TAX TIPS TUESDAY: Ta identity theft and the identity protection PIN

By Rosalyn Partin, Manchester H&R Block
Tax identity theft occurs when someone takes your personal information and uses it to file a fake return to get a refund from the IRS. They have the refund sent to their own bank account or mailing address. Then, when you go to file your return, the IRS rejects it because it sees your return as a duplicate.
There are important steps you can take to protect your personal information and make yourself less vulnerable and help to protect against identity theft:
- Protect your Social Security number (SSN). Treat your SSN as confidential information.
- Don’t carry your Social Security card or other documents that include it in your wallet or purse. Instead, keep them stored securely at home.
- Check your credit report periodically for strange activity.
- Protect personal computers and other electronics with firewalls and security updates, and change your passwords regularly.
- Don’t give your SSN or other personal information out over the phone unless you initiated the call or know it’s a reliable person or agency requesting it.
Handling a case of tax identity theft can take months – and that means it will take longer to get your tax refund. Unfortunately, the burden of proving that the first return is false rests on the victim.
If you have been a victim of identify theft or if you want to proactively protect yourself, the IRS will issue you an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN). The IP PIN is a unique identifier that is only available to the rightful owner of the return. The IP PIN changes every year, and once you start using an IP PIN, you have to use one on every return you file. To receive an IP PIN, you must pass a rigorous identity verification process.
There are 3 ways to receive an IP PIN from IRS:
- Online using the IP PIN tool on IRS.GOV
- By mail using IRS Form 15227
- In person by making an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center. To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-545-5640.
For more information regarding tax identity theft and Identity Protection PINs, please call your local H&R Block office. In Manchester TN call 931-728-9462. H&R Block Has Your Back!