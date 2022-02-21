TAX TIPS: tracking your tax return and refund status

By Rosalyn Partin, H&R Block
A few days after you electronically file your tax return you can track it’s processing status. The IRS tracking system is updated once every 24 hours, usually at night. You can track your return by using the IRS website at IRS.GOV and clicking on the link for “Get Your Refund Status” or through the IRS app IRS2Go. You will need to input the social security number for the primary taxpayer, your filing status, and the amount of your refund as shown on your tax return. The refund tracker follows your tax return from receipt to completion. It tells you when your return has been received and accepted by IRS. When the processing is complete, the refund tracker will give you a personalized date for when your refund is scheduled to be deposited into your bank account or put in the mail.
If you check the status of your return and see a message that says to Take Action, you should follow the instructions in the message. It is possible that processing of your return will stop until you have contacted IRS with necessary information.
If you have questions or want to schedule an appointment, please call H&R Block in Manchester TN at 931-728-9462. H&R Block Has Your Back!