TAX TIPS: The IRS announces opening date

By Rosalyn Partin, Manchester H&R Block
The IRS has announced that they will begin processing returns on January 24, 2022 with the filing deadline April 18, 2022 in most areas. IRS accepts tax returns filed one of two ways: electronically through e-file and through the mail. Returns filed by a tax professional in an H&R Block office are usually e-filed. E-file is the quickest filing method — and typically helps you receive a tax refund faster. However, you can always choose to have your return printed to mail yourself.
IRS encourages everyone to have all the information they need in hand to make sure they file a complete and accurate return. Having an accurate tax return can avoid processing delays, refund delays and later IRS notices. This is especially important for people who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or Economic Impact Payments (stimulus payments) in 2021. You will need the amounts of these payments when preparing your tax return. The IRS is mailing special letters to recipients, and you can also check the amounts you received by registering for an account on IRS.gov.
Like last year, there will be individuals filing tax returns who, even though they are not required to file, need to file a 2021. This year people who don’t normally file and may not have any taxable income could receive credits resulting in a significant refund.
In most cases your filing status, age, and gross income determine if you are required to file a tax return. However, there are other reasons a taxpayer may need or want to file, especially this year. Here are some reasons you may want to file a return even if you are not required to file:
- Your employer withheld federal income tax from your pay
- You are eligible to receive the Earned Income Credit
- You have a qualifying child under 18 years old at the end of 2021
- You, your spouse, or your dependent has qualifying education expense for 2021
- You didn’t receive your full 3rd Economic Impact Payment based on your 2021 information
