TAX TIPS – save tax by contributing to your retirement

By Rosalyn Partin, Manchester H&R Block
Contributions to retirement accounts can be a great way to reduce your taxable income and thereby reduce your tax. Contributions to Individual Retirement Accounts for 2021 can be made up until the filing deadline of April 18, 2022. The 2021 contribution limit for IRAs is $6,000 per taxpayer with an additional $1,000 allowed for taxpayers age 50 and over. You can claim an IRA contribution deduction even if you use the standard deduction.
Deductible contributions to a Traditional IRA can not only reduce your taxable income and save you tax, but in some cases the contribution can also increase tax credits that are available on the return making an even bigger impact.
IRA deductions may be limited if you or your spouse is covered by a retirement plan at work and your income exceeds certain levels.
