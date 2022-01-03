TAX TIPS: H&R Block offers instant refund

By Rosalyn Partin, H&R Block
HAPPY NEW YEAR from the tax professionals at H&R Block, Manchester! If you made a resolution to get your maximum refund this year, we can help you! Book an appointment online at the Manchester office or call us at 728-9462 to schedule an appointment over the phone. And if it’s hard for you to plan ahead, walk-in clients are also welcome. Our office is open Monday through Saturday (and some Sundays) to serve you.
There are many changes to this year’s taxes and possibly carryovers from your 2020 return. With professional help from H&R Block, you won’t have to worry about filing an accurate return and getting all the credits and deductions for which you are eligible. Our preparers are trained to deliver complete interviews which uncover all the benefits the tax code offers. If you want to meet face-to-face, we offer in-office service or virtual appointments with one of our tax professionals in Manchester. We can also help you upload your tax documents to us to minimize your time in our office.
For those who need money fast, when we prepare your tax return you could get up to $3,500 within minutes of filing with our no cost, interest free Refund Advance Loan.
So, now that it’s a new year, begin to gather your tax documents, and when you have all of them, call us or come in. Let the tax professionals at H&R Block take the stress out of preparing your tax return. We are open and ready to serve you at 2161 Hillsboro Blvd, in the Whispering Pines (Goodwill) shopping center, Manchester.
If you have questions or want to schedule an appointment, please call H&R Block in Manchester TN at 931-728-9462. H&R Block Has Your Back!