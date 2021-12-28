TAX TIPS: How to choose your tax professional

H&R Block Presents – CHOOSING A TAX PROFESSIONAL
This week we will enter a new year! As a new tax filing season begins you may be thinking about how you will have your 2021 tax return prepared. There are many 2021 tax changes and IRS payments that will affect your return. You may want to consider having your tax return prepared by a professional even if you haven’t in the past. IRS provides a list of tips to help taxpayers choose a reputable tax return preparer. Here are some items you should consider.
1. Check the IRS Directory of Preparers. It includes tax preparers who are Enrolled Agents, CPAs, and those who participate in the Annual Filing Season Program which registers preparers who have successfully completed IRS training. These important designations mean your preparer has completed training on all the tax updates for the new filing season.
2. Avoid tax preparers who base their fee on a percentage of your refund or who offer to deposit all or part of your refund into the preparer’s account.
3. Be wary of tax return preparers who claim they can get you a larger refund than others.
4. Ensure the preparer signs the return and includes their preparer tax identification number. This number is required by IRS for all tax return professionals who receive pay for their service.
5. It is wise to choose a tax return preparer who participates in IRS E-file. Electronic filing is a more secure, accurate, and quicker way to file your tax return.
6. Consider whether or not your tax preparation service will be accessible after filing your return. Should you receive an IRS letter regarding your return, will your preparer be available to help you respond? Some tax preparers close their office after the filing deadline and don’t reopen until the next filing season.
7. Check the person’s credentials. Only Enrolled Agents, Attorneys, and CPAs can represent taxpayers before the IRS in tax matters.
