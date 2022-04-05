TAX TIPS — Deadline to file fast approaching

By Rosalyn Partin, H&R Block
Your 2021 Individual Income Tax Return, is due in 2 weeks. To be timely filed, your tax return must be filed on or before April 18, 2022.
If you aren’t able to get your information together to file your tax return by the due date, you should file for an extension. The extension request must be made by April 18. If you don’t file your return or request an extension by April 18, you may face a failure to file penalty. By filing an extension, you are given until October 17 to file the tax return. However, an extension to file is not an extension to pay. Any tax due that is not paid by April 18 is subject to the failure to pay penalty and interest. So, it is best to complete your tax return as much as possible so you have a good estimate of the tax that may be owed. Then pay that estimated amount when you file your extension.
To get an extension to file you can file Form 4868 electronically or by mail. Another option is to make an electronic payment through Direct Pay on IRS.GOV and select Form 4868 or Extension as the payment type. If you make an electronic payment designated as an extension payment, IRS will automatically count it as an extension and you aren’t required to file Form 4868.
