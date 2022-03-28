TAX TIPS: Business tax returns due soon

By Rosalyn Partin, Manchester H&R Block
If you are responsible for filing tax returns for a business, you are probably aware of the federal filing requirements and due dates. But don’t forget about the filing requirements for various State of Tennessee returns you may be required to complete. Here’s a brief listing of 3 annual filings required by the State of Tennessee:
- Tennessee requires all businesses organized as a Corporation, S-Corp, or LLC to file an Annual Report. This report is due April 1 if your business was organized on a calendar year basis. The report can be filed online at https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/AnnualReportID.aspx
- A Business Tax return is required to maintain a general business license. The Business Tax return is due April 18 and is filed online at the Tennessee TNTAP website. https://tntap.tn.gov/eservices If you don’t have a business license but are operating a business in Tennessee, you should contact your County Clerk office to see if you are required to register your business.
- If you have a Corporation, S-Corp, or LLC, you are required to file a Tennessee Franchise & Excise Tax Return. The return is due April 18 if your business is on a calendar year basis. The F&E return can be filed online at the Tennessee TNTAP website. https://tntap.tn.gov/eservices
If you have questions about filing your required returns with the State of Tennessee, call H&R Block now to schedule an appointment. In Manchester TN call 931-728-9462. H&R Block Has Your Back!