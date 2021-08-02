Tax Tip Tuesday: “A Warning About Scams”

Tax season is always a popular time for dishonest people to attempt to steal taxpayers’ identities and money. This year scammers are working overtime due to the pandemic and additional money being distributed to taxpayers from IRS for stimulus payments and monthly advance child tax credit payments. All taxpayers should be on guard, not only for themselves, but also for other people in their lives.
Many scams are made to appear that the IRS needs more information to process returns or to issue payments. Scammers use many forms of contact including phone, text, and email. Emails can be made to look very legitimate and frequently have the US Treasury or IRS seal. Phone calls frequently look like they are coming from IRS on the caller id. However, be very cautious with any contact you have not initiated.
Some scams currently circulating are:
– “We recalculated your tax refund and you need to fill out this form”
– “You need to pay a small fee to get your stimulus check”
– “We’re calling from the FDIC and we need your bank information”
– “Click on this to see your Tax Transcript”
– “Click here to see some details about your tax refund”
– “Use this form W-8BEN to give us personal data”
– “This is the Bureau of Tax Enforcement and we’re putting a lien or levy on your assets”
– “If you don’t call us back you will be arrested”
If you receive a phone call or an email with similar messages, do not respond. Do not give them any personal information. You can report the incident online at IRS.GOV or call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484. Suspicious emails can be forwarded to phishing@irs.gov.
Be wary of any email you get that requests personal information, log in information or includes a link to another destination where you can provide that information. The IRS reports a 400% increase in these phishing emails this year – so extreme caution is warranted.
It is very important to know that the IRS will never:
-Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.
-Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.
-Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.
-Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
-Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
If you are a victim of any IRS scams or feel you have received a scam notice it is always wise to make sure you select a qualified and trustworthy tax professional that can help answer questions about contact with the IRS and assist you.
