Tax free weekend for clothing, school supplies begins Friday, July 29

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax free. Certain restrictions do apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use and not for business or trade.
CLOTHING
Tax exempt items include general apparel that costs $100 or less per item such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
Non-exempt clothing includes apparel priced more than $100, items sold together such as shoes cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Items such as jewelry, handbags or sports and recreational equipment are not tax exempt.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Tax exempt items are sSchool and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.
Items not exempt are school and arts supplies priced at more than $100. Items normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
COMPUTERS
Examples of tax exempt items are: computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers.
Not exempt items include storage media, like flash drives and compact discs; individually purchased software; printer supplies and household appliances.