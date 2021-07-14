Tax-free holiday coming up in Tennessee; this year includes food products and safety equipment

Tennessee’s annual tax-free holiday is coming up, and some new items will be going tax-free this year. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved for gun safes and safety equipment to be included in this holiday, as well as food, ingredients, and prepared food, to be included in the tax-free holiday.
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30th and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st.
The sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30thand will end at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 5th.
The sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety equipment began at 12:01 a.m. on July 1st and will end at 11:59 p.m. on June 30th, 2022.
For more information on the tax-free holiday, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.html