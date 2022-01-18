Suspects sought after armed robbery at Manchester Cash Express

Manchester police are seeking three suspects who robbed the Manchester Cash Express at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18.
According to Manchester Police Department authorities, two black males and one white male entered the store at approximately 3:30 p.m., produced firearms and demanded money.
The subjects then left, travelled down Rye St., turned onto Emerson St. and then proceeded east onto McMinnville Highway. They were travelling in a white Hyundai crossover (see photo above).
Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact MPD investigator Benjamin Sneed or Trey Adock at 931-728-2099.