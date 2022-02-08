Suspect in custody after leading Coffee County authorities on two pursuits

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing two vehicles and leading Coffee County authorities on – not one – but two high-speed pursuits.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator Brandon Gullett, a vehicle was stolen at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 7 from Love’s Truck Stop near Interstate-24 exit 117. That vehicle was located by authorities near Anderson St. in Tullahoma. A pursuit was initiated, at which point the suspect turned onto Joint Park Blvd. Authorities say the suspect ditched the vehicle and bailed on foot.
“Manchester Police Department canine units tracked him until about 10 p.m. Monday night to no avail,” Gullett told Thunder Radio News. “Today (Tuesday), about 10 a.m., I received a tip that the suspect was seen walking near Joint Park Blvd.”
At this point, the suspect allegedly stole another vehicle that was later located by authorities near the intersection of Highway 41 and 53. A second pursuit followed, that went down Old Tullahoma Highway. It finally ended near the Fraternal Order of Police building when the suspect attempted to avoid spike strips and crashed into a field. He was taken into custody at that point.
The suspect has been identified by authorities as Richard Lightburn, age 42. He is facing two charges of theft of a motor vehicle, two for felony evading arrest, one for evading arrest on foot, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of driving on revoked and reckless driving.