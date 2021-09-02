Suspect in custody after armed robberies in Shelbyille

Authorities in Bedford County have a suspect in custody after he was allegedly involved in two armed robberies Tuesday, Aug. 31.
According to Shelbyville Police Department, the first incident occurred on Germantown Rd. The victims were in the process of putting children in car seats when two black males exited a Ford Fusion and approached the victims. The suspects allegedly produced a handgun and demanded a wallet.
Later, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at T&M Market on East Depot St. Surveillance shows two black males entering the store while another stood at the door as a lookout. One suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the money from the register. After taking the money, both black males exited the store and ran from the scene. Video surveillance showed a blue Ford Fusion in the area of the store.
One individual identified as being involved in both robberies is Godice Clark. Shelbyville Police Department updated the public Thursday to say that Clark is now in custody.