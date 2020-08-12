Suspect in custody, accused of murder in Rutherford Co.

A suspect accused of killing a Rutherford County resident turned himself in about 4:45 Wednesday afternoon at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Suspect Christopher Hawk Robinson of Cerulean, Ky., has been booked on charges of first-degree murder.
Hawk is accused of killing 45-year old of Erick Bixler of Asbury Lane in Murfreesboro, said Detective Ty Downing.
The 37-year old Kentucky resident is also charged with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnaping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Asbury Lane home on July 26, 2020 where they found his body.
Detectives developed leads and identified Robinson as a suspect. They served a search warrant at his Kentucky home Sunday (8/15/2020).
Hawk’s bond is set at $750,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for Aug. 25, 2020 in General Sessions Court.