Suspect in burglary of The Caverns arrested

A suspect in the Nov. 22 burglary and vandalism of The Caverns in Pelham has been arrested, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday.
Terry “Tee Tee” Nunley, age 33, of Palmer, was arrested Saturday in Jackson County, Alabama after an incident with police there. He has been charged with multiple crimes in Alabama, including:
Driving Under the Influence
Assault-Reckless Endangerment
Obstructing Police-ATEPO Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
Obstructing Police-RA Resisting Arrest
Stolen Property-RSP Buying/Receiving Stolen Property
Attempted Murder x 2
Burglary-PBT Possession of Burglars Tools
Flight/Escape-Fugitive From Justice