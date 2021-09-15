Suspect added to TBI most wanted list after killing of Shelbyville teen; reward offered

A 14-year old is dead after what police are calling a “senseless” killing.
According to Shelbyville Police Department, a 14-year old teenager was shot and killed in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night.
Using surveillance video, Shelbyville police have identified the shooter as Horatio Lewis Rice. Police also identified a second individual of interest as Michael Anthony Caldwell, who has been located.
The victim has been identified as Israel Diego Pascual, a freshman student at Shelbyville Central High School. He was shot to death sitting in his brothers car outside the laundry mat. Police have charged Rice with first degree murder of Pascual, and attempted first degree murder of Pascual’s 22-year old brother Adolfo Sebastian-Pascual. Police say there is no evidence the brothers knew Rice and no evidence that conflict occurred before the shooting. Rice is also wanted felon in possession of a weapon.
Tiffany Taylor (AKA Tiffany Rice) is believed to be traveling with Horatio Rice and is a person of interest.
Shelbyville police continue investigating and are encouraging anyone with any information about this to contact detective Lieutenant Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Rice. Rice has been added as a TBI Most Wanted Fugitive and is considered armed and dangerous.
(An earlier version of this story stated that Rice had been captured. That was incorrect. Thunder Radio apologizes for the error).