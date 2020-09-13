Sunday shooter is dead; body of hostage located in Coffee County

There have been two more fatalities related to this morning’s shooting on Interstate-24 in Manchester.
At approximately 4 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers encountered allegedly shooter Dangelo Dorsey near the 154 mile marker on Interstate 24 in Marion County. Upon confronting the troopers, Dorsey allegedly shot himself and is now deceased.
Meanwhile, before being encountered by Troopers, Dorsey allegedly took two people hostage in Smartt Station, Tennessee – a small community which is located in Warren County.
Dorsey allegedly shot and killed the male hostage and dumped his body in Coffee County near Bonnaroo property. The wife of that hostage, who was also taken by Dorsey, is alive and is currently at a hospital.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be aiding Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at the scene where the body of the hostage has been discovered. Names have not yet been released to the public.
ORIGINAL STORY FROM THUNDER RADIO SUNDAY MORNING, 10 A.M., SEPT. 13
One person is dead, four are injured and a shooter is at large after an argument inside a vehicle boiled over Sunday morning on Interstate-24 just north of Manchester.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator Billy Butler, as of 11 a.m. Sunday the alleged shooter remains at large and is believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry.
According to officials, a black Dodge Charger with four black males inside was traveling on Interstate 24. An argument that apparently boiled over from the previous day led one man to brandish a gun, shooting another male inside the vehicle. That person who was originally shot is deceased.
According to Butler, more shots were fired inside the vehicle and, possibly, two people were shooting judging by the condition of the vehicle. Two other people were struck – one was taken by ambulance and another flown to area hospitals.
One person escaped the vehicle without injury authorities say.
During this altercation, the Charger vehicle side-swiped another vehicle and the vehicles went off the road. At this time, the original shooter allegedly exited the Charger and car-jacked the crashed vehicle. Not far down the road, the shooter allegedly exited that vehicle, crossed the Interstate and car-jacked a black Toyota Camry.
“We believe he exited the interstate at the 97 mile marker. But we aren’t sure which direction he went from there. All we know is a black male inside a Toyota Camry,” Butler told Thunder Radio news.
During this process, an elderly lady was shot in the hand, according to Butler. And a truck driver who stopped to help was shot in the neck. Both are receiving treatment for their injuries.
Interstate-24 lanes in both directions are currently closed.
Manchester native and Central High School graduate Brandon Phillips and his family were traveling in the vehicle that was first side-swiped by the charger and then stolen.
“He ran us off of the interstate and held me up at gunpoint telling me to get out of my car,” Phillips said in a Facebook post. “Thank God he let my wife and Braeden get out of the car as I was getting Briley out of the back. He took my car and ran. The he ditched our car because it was so badly wrecked.”
Thunder Radio will continue to update this story as accurate information is available.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally stated Dorsey shot himself and was not deceased. That was a typo and should have said now deceased.