One person perishes in Sunday fire

One person has perished in a structure fire Sunday, according to authorities.
Fire crews were called to a house on Boynton Valley Rd. in Coffee County at about noon on Sunday to a structure fire.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigators, an elderly male lived at the home and one person did perish in the fire. Authorities say the remains in the home were not immediately identifiable. Investigators went on to say preliminary investigation shows that the fire appears to have been an accident that may have started with a wood- burning stove.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.