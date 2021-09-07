Suicide rates, depression on the rise in Tennessee

Suicide deaths in the U.S. are prevalent now more than ever. Tennessee’s suicide rate is the highest it has been in five years, according to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness states that suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10–34 and the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S. Since 1999, suicide rates have increased by 35%.
Depression has increased by 20% and anxiety has increased by 30% since 2019, said Dr. Joseph Sharpe, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital.