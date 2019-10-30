Suicide prevention network, Coffee Co. to host prevention meeting

Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and the Coffee County Mayor’s office will host a community meeting on suicide prevention at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 7. The meeting will be at Coffee County Administrative Plaza and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for those age 10-24 in Tennessee. The meeting is designed for suicide education, how and why it happens and how it can be prevented. You will be able to ask questions, share stories and concerns. Suicide prevention material will also be available. The statewide suicide crisis telephone line is 1-855-274-7471. You can also text the letters TN to 741741