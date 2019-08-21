Study ranks Tennessee as second friendliest state

A study produced by a group called Big Seven Travel recently ranked all 50 states according to “friendliness.”
This probably doesn’t come as a surprise to most of us here, but Tennessee ranked as the second friendliest state in the country.
The study cited “classic southern charm” and “locals with an attitude and eagerness to show off their cities to out-of-towners.”
Minnesota ranked as the most friendly state.
In case you are curious as to who took the bottom three spots – Deleware ranked 48th, Arkansas 49th and, ranking last, is New York.
Big Seven asked its social audience of 1.5 million to help with the rankings.