Students in Coffee Co. Schools should set up bus service ASAP

Parents of students who will attend the Coffee County School System for the 2020-2021 school year who are new to the system are encouraged to setup bus service as soon as possible.
Students who will need bus service should contact the school’s transportation department at 931-723-5157 to set up their bus service as fast as they can.
The first abbreviated day for students in Coffee County Schools will be Aug. 3. The first full day will be Aug 5.
