Strong Storms Power Through Coffee County
With Duck River Electric Membership Corporation’s (DREMC) alternate line feeds, all but approximately 750 members were restored quickly. Pole replacements are time-consuming; therefore, extended outages remained for several hours.
DREMC brought in five contract construction crews immediately to aid in power restoration.
As of Thursday morning, about 200 DREMC members remained without power as crews continued to work to replace the fallen poles and downed lines.
Several trees were down, and cars damaged during the storm near Batesville Casket Company in Manchester.
Around 11:20 pm trees were reported down in the Ragsdale, Asbury, Old Woodbury and New Union areas.
At 12:55 am Thursday morning, Ragsdale Road was closed between New Hope Road and Wiser Road.
Duck River Electric Membership Corporation reported power lines down and the Coffee County Highway Dept. reported several broken poles.
No major injuries were reported.