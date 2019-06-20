«

»

Strong Storms Power Through Coffee County

Tree down near Coffee County Middle School.. Photo by Josh Peterson

A strong storm with straight-line winds passed through Coffee County Wednesday night causing power outages affecting approximately 3,500 members in the northeast part of the county. At least seven poles were broken, five of which were in a row, and damage was reported in several other areas.
With Duck River Electric Membership Corporation’s (DREMC) alternate line feeds, all but approximately 750 members were restored quickly. Pole replacements are time-consuming; therefore, extended outages remained for several hours.
DREMC brought in five contract construction crews immediately to aid in power restoration.

Photo from DREMC


As of Thursday morning, about 200 DREMC members remained without power as crews continued to work to replace the fallen poles and downed lines.
Several trees were down, and cars damaged during the storm near Batesville Casket Company in Manchester.

Photo from DREMC

Around 11:20 pm trees were reported down in the Ragsdale, Asbury, Old Woodbury and New Union areas.
At 12:55 am Thursday morning, Ragsdale Road was closed between New Hope Road and Wiser Road.
Duck River Electric Membership Corporation reported power lines down and the Coffee County Highway Dept. reported several broken poles.
No major injuries were reported.