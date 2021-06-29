Street in Tullahoma to be re-named

The City of Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman voted on Monday June 14, 2021, to rename West Hogan Street as Joe Moon Way. Mr. Moon is a former Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director with forty years of service as a city employee. In July 2016, Mr. Moon was killed in a car accident.
City officials are hosting a dedication ceremony on Wednesday July 14, 2021, at 10:00 AM on Joe Moon Way. After the ceremony, attendees will be invited inside D. W. Wilson Community Center to attend a reception with refreshments courtesy of London’s. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the life of Mr. Moon.