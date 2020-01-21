Street Dept. completes Oakdale St. paving project

Those of you who frequently travel Oakdale Street in Manchester may have noticed the ride is a bit smoother after last week.
The Manchester Public Works Department paved a 2,500 foot stretch of Oakdale St. last week at a cost of approximately $57,000 that took about 693 tons of asphault.
According to department director George Gannon, the department still has to re-stripe the section of road with divider lines, crosswalks and other important markers and that work will be done when weather permits.
The public works department has also been busy with other projects, such as paving Taylor St. from Oak St. to Oakdale and also Locust St. from Oak St. to Oakdale. Most all of Oak St. was paved, with a small portion left to be finished soon. Gannon said the department will also be paving Summer St. from Hills Chapel to Jackson St. within the next month as weather permits.