Storehouse Food Pantry to have appreciation day on Oct. 16

The Storehouse Food Pantry will be having Appreciation Day October 16th from 11-2 p.m.. The pantry is located at 607 Hickerson St. in Manchester.
Organizers are asking the community to bring a non-perishable item or a monetary donation for support of the pantry. There will be free hot dogs served up on that day.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Storehosue Food Pantry has served hundreds of people with free food boxes on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and throughout the week for people that have been referred to us by agencies.
Everyone is welcome to stop by, say hello and learn more about the program.