Storehouse Food Pantry asking for donations to help serve community

The storehouse food pantry is seeking donations and you can help.
The Storehouse Food Pantry began in May of 2018 after realizing the great need for food and the struggle that families in Manchester and the surrounding areas are facing every day. Each week the Storehouse Food Pantry served over 100 families to help meet the food insecurity problem. But the program now needs your help. You can help feed a family of four for a monthly gift of $30 per month. This gift would give a box of meat, dairy every week. To make a monthly donation of $30 or a onetime donation of any amount, contact Staria Davison at 931-247-5272, or email sdavison4216@hotmail.com. Storehouse is a 501C3 non profit and will provide a tax-deductible receipt.