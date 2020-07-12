Store clerk shot in Monteagle; alleged assailant dead

A female convenience store clerk was wounded and the alleged assailant is dead after an altercation at a convenience store in Monteagle Saturday.
The store clerk at a Marathon service station was shot in the abdomen. She was transported to a Chattanooga hospital and reports have her listed in stable condition.
According to the Grundy County Herald, the assailant was located by law enforcement a few hundred yards away. He was deceased from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Identification is not yet available.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an investigation into the incident.