Stimulus money starting to hit accounts

Many Tennesseans are already starting to find stimulus checks deposited into their bank accounts.
Thousands of people woke up Monday to find a bump to their bank account thanks to the stimulus payments in the CARES stimulus find.
The first payments are set to go to those who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and have direct deposit available. Paper checks aren’t expected to hit the mail until May. Beginning later this month, you will be able to check the status of your check at the IRS website.
