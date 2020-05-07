Statewide active COVID-19 cases decrease as of 2 p.m. Thursday

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are now 14,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee – an increase of 158 from the prior day. There are also 6,683 recoveries, an increase of 219 from the previous day. This leaves 7,313 active cases – about 61 fewer active cases than the previous day.
There have been 237 confirmed deaths in Tennessee and 1,266 hospitalizations. In total, 236,328 tests have been performed.
In Coffee County, there are now 47 confirmed cases and 21 recoveries. This leaves 26 active cases, an increase of 2 from the previous day.