State senator introduces bill to allow Marijuana in Tennessee

Tennessee democratic senator Raumesh Akbari filed senate bill 1849 last week, a bill that would allow for the sale of marijuana along with a 12% tax that would go toward helping education and infrastructure.
According to the bill, a person or entity would need to have a registered business, a license from the state and be in compliance with the Business Tax Act. This bill would also apply for the growing, processing, manufacture, delivery and sale of marijuana. Sales would be for ages 21 and older and would be regulated to a half-ounce.
The 12% sales tax would be split, with 20% going to the state’s general fund, 50% toward education and 30% to infrastructure projects.
While the bill was introduced, it is far from any kind of formal law. It still needs to pass the house, senate and receive a signature from governor Bill Lee, a process that pundits see as unlikely during this legislative session.
In related news, senator Janice Bowling has said she intends to introduce a bill this session that would support medical marijuana in the state.
Currently, 33 states, Washington DC and four US territories have approved some form of medical marijuana program and 14 states and territories have approved recreational use of Marijuana for adults. Tennesseans can actually legally purchase marijuana at Illinois dispensaries, but it is illegal to bring it back to the state.
