State sees highest ACT participation in history

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced a total of 63,829 students from Tennessee’s 2019 graduating class took the ACT, earning an average composite score of 20. This represents a 98 percent participation rate, which is an all-time high in the state. Of those students, 41.7 percent earned a score of 21 or higher, making them eligible for the HOPE scholarship.
The average ACT score for the public school graduating class of 2019 in each subject area was:
• 19.6 in English, 0.1 point decrease from 2018,
• 19.4 in math, 0.1 point decrease,
• 20.5 in reading, 0.2 point decrease; and
• 20.0 in science, 0.3 point decrease.
Coffee County Schools composite score was 19.4, virtually unchanged from the prior year and just slightly below the state average of 20. Coffee County’s English score was 18.9, Math 18.8, reading 20 and science 19.5. 37% in Coffee County scored higher than 21 and 48% scored below 19. Tullahoma City Schools score was 20.4