State road construction stopped for holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.
According to TDOT commissioner Clay Bright, it is estimated that 985,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state highways this Independence Day holiday.
TDOT is suspending lane closures during the holiday travel times to help motorists reach their destinations safely without unnecessary delays.
Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
AAA projects a record breaking 48.9 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, a 4.1% increase from last year. An estimated 985,000 Tennesseans will travel during the holiday, with an estimated 892,000 driving to their destinations.
From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
And remember, if you are traveling this weekend it is now illegal to to use a handheld cell phone while operating a motor vehicle in Tennessee.