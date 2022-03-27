STATE NEW: Gov. Lee proposes 30-days of tax free groceries in Tennessee

Tennesseans may soon see some relief on their grocery bill. Gov. Bill Lee last week announced his plan to work with members of the General Assembly to suspend state and local sales tax on groceries for 30 days. This tax cut would provide direct relief for working families amid surging inflation nationwide.
“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” Lee said. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”
The Governor’s proposal to suspend state and local sales tax on groceries for 30 days will be included in the fiscal Year 2022-23 budget amendment, which will be delivered on Tuesday, March 29. Exact dates are not yet finalized.